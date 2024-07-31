Newly Released Video: J.D. Vance ‘The people who are most psychotic don’t have kids at home’

July 31, 2024

During a November 2020 interview on The Chris Buskirk Show, Vance states, “The people who are most deranged and most psychotic are the ones who don’t have kids at home.”

“It makes them more sociopathic.”

