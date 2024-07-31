Hawaiian Garden’s SHOR Bazaar Announces Lineup of New Weeknight Offerings

The Elevated Desi Concept invites guests to enjoy newly introduced weekday specials including discounted mocktails, ‘neverending’ Karahi Dishes, and more .

July 31, 2024

Upscale Desi eatery SHOR Bazaar announces the launch of several weeknight specials highlighting Desi favorite dishes and mocktails. ‘Masala Monday,’ ‘Neverending Karahi Tuesday,’ and ‘Thirsty Thursday’ roll out beginning August 1.

The Hawaiian Gardens restaurant elevates traditional cuisine from India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan with modern, chef-driven creations. Under the guidance of founder and Executive Chef Imran ‘Ali’ Mookhi, a two-time Michelin Bib Gourmand recognized chef, SHOR offers a distinctive dining experience featuring innovative renditions of traditional regional cuisine and hand-crafted 100% non-alcoholic beverages as part of its bar program.

SHOR’s new weeknight specials include:

Masala Monday: Complimentary mocktail with the purchase of any masala dish (Bhindi Masala, Potato Masala, CTM, and Batata Vada). *Limit 2 promos per table

Complimentary mocktail with the purchase of any masala dish (Bhindi Masala, Potato Masala, CTM, and Batata Vada). *Limit 2 promos per table Neverending Karahi Tuesday: Enjoy unlimited Shanwari Karahi (bone-in chicken) for $20 per person. *Exclusively for dine in. Rice and naan not included.

Enjoy unlimited Shanwari Karahi (bone-in chicken) for $20 per person. *Exclusively for dine in. Rice and naan not included. Thirsty Thursday: Buy one, get one half off on all of SHOR’s mocktails.

SHOR’S bone-in chicken, Shanwari Karahi.

“Now that we’ve been open for a few months and have had time to assess the feedback from our guests, we thought it would be the perfect time to roll out a new lineup of weeknight specials highlighting the fan-favorites that our regulars love,” said Chef Mookhi. “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to receive such a warm welcome from the community, and the positive response from those who have dined with us has been incredible. We’re so excited to offer these new options and give everyone even more reasons to join us regularly.”

The weekday programming complements SHOR’s curated, chef-driven menu, featuring traditional South Asian street food like the Paper Dosa and the Goat Cheese Kulcha (Stuffed naan topped with parmesan cheese, brushed with truffle oil, and butter sauce), elevated halal cuts of meat such as the Tomahawk Kabob with “Australian Wagyu” Beef, and shareable plates like the noted Shanwari Karahi featured in Neverending Karahi Tuesdays. SHOR’s BOGO Mocktail offerings showcase the restaurant’s pioneering non-alcoholic mixology program, featuring innovative creations like the Sunset, the Butterbeer, or limited-time summer beverages like the Chikoo-tini (Sapodilla fruit, jaggery, and black lava salt).

The new weeknight specials are available exclusively for dine-in. SHOR is located at 12155 E Carson St. in Hawaiian Gardens, and is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 pm, Friday from 4 to 11 pm, Saturday from 2 to 11 pm, and Sunday from 2 to 10 pm. To stay up to date with SHOR news and announcements, follow SHOR on Instagram at @shorbazaar_la and visit shorbazaarla.com.

Like this: Like Loading...