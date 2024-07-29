Commerce City Council Approves ’24-’25 Capital Improvement Budget

July 29, 2024

LCCN Staff Report

The Commerce City Council announced that it approved the City’s 2024-2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The plan aims to enhance infrastructure, implement projects that meet the community’s needs, and improve the City’s appearance.

“I want to commend the Measure AA Advisory Committee for reviewing and approving the CIP plan and the staff for ensuring funding is allocated for the essential projects our community needs,” said Mayor Hugo Argumedo. “Our goal is to utilize monies effectively, ensuring that we make effective and equitable investments in our community.

The total budget for the CIP’s new and recurring projects for the upcoming year is nearly $22 million, of which $14.8 million (68%) will be reimbursed to the City by grants and other funding sources, resulting in $6.9 million paid from the Measure A fund.

Recurring projects totaling $1.4 million include costs such as ADA transition plan compliance, pothole patching and street repairs, engineering and planning support services, traffic safety measures, and various traffic studies.

The 2024-2025 CIP plan aims to enhance transportation, parks and, community services, and critical infrastructure projects. Notable new capital projects for the next year include:

$4.8 million for the Pavement Rehabilitation Project 2024-2025; $$600,000 for a dedicated northbound right turn lane on Washington Boulevard onto Telegraph; $600,000 for roof repairs and replacement at City Hall and Veterans’ Library; $500,000 for street lighting improvements; $900,000 for Bandini Splash Pad replacements; $150,000 for Rosewood Park playground replacements; $150,000 for restroom partition and tile replacements at Bandini and Rosewood Parks; $253,000 for the replacement of two MCI excursion buses; $200,000 for a fleet maintenance software program.

The City’s current and proposed CIP projects, including Pathways for Hope, the Bristow Park Community Center & Library renovation, median facility, street improvements, and the Bandini Library and Learning Center renovation, position the City to continue addressing community needs.

A city statement read, “Despite a positive long-term economic outlook, the City faces challenges such as a difficult economic climate, slow revenue recovery, a challenging labor market, and deferred equipment and infrastructure maintenance. To address these challenges, the City is taking a conservative approach to spending, reallocating resources as needed to address high-priority operational and community needs. Meanwhile, City staff continue to seek additional revenues and grant funds to support as many community projects as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...