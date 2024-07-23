Santa Fe Springs Celebrates National Night Out with Summer Concert

July 23, 2024
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – The City of Santa Fe Springs will hold its annual National Night Out event in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series on Friday, August 2 at Heritage Park.
National Night Out is a nationwide event that aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. This event provides an opportunity for residents to meet local law enforcement officers, learn about safety initiatives, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities.
Event Details:
The highlight of this year’s National Night Out will be a summer concert featuring Mariachi Cielito Lindo, a band known for their representation of the rich and beautiful heritage of Mexico that is celebrated through their captivating musical performances. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the performance comfortably.
In addition to the concert, the event will include:
“National Night Out is a wonderful tradition that strengthens the bond between our community and local law enforcement. This event is a true testament to the outstanding partnership we have with the Whittier Police Department and the exceptional services they provide to keep our City safe. I encourage all residents to come out, meet your neighbors, and join our initiative to build a safer a community as we take a stand against crime,” said Mayor Jay Sarno.
National Night Out is a chance for neighbors to come together and reinforce the importance of neighborhood watch and safety programs. Join us for an evening of music, food, and community as we work together to keep the City of Santa Fe Springs a safe and welcoming place for all.