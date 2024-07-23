Former President Donald Trump’s Assassination Attempt is Latest Example of Gun Violence that is Affecting Many People’s Mental Health

The recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump shocked the nation as it was that latest of many incidents involving gun violence reported by the media.

The shooting watched by millions of Americans live on TV, when combined with frequent reports of mass shootings and other gun violence common in the U.S., is impacting many people’s mental health, including children, who are feeling helpless and concerned.

Consider these troubling statistics by BradyUnited.org:

Americans are 26 more likely to be shot and killed than others in high income countries.

Every day, 327 people will be shot in the U.S. Of those, an average 117 will die

Every day, 23 minors are shot in the U.S.

“Violence impacts each individual differently as it can affect one’s sleep, eating patterns and often disrupts one’s general sense of overall safety, stability and security,” said Dr. Evita Limon- Rocha, an adult, adolescent and child psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

“In response to stressful situations including gun violence, there often is a variety of normal emotional responses such as sadness, worry or anger. We can feel irritable, and that often impacts our relationships with our loved ones who become worried.”

In children and adolescents, there can be a variety of reactions to violence seen on TV or elsewhere, Dr. Limon-Rocha noted. Among children, they include an increase in tantrums, disrupted sleep patterns, irritability, or a negative impact on energy and motivation that affects their behavior.

When that occurs, Dr. Limon-Rocha encourages parents to talk to their children and explain what happened in an age-appropriate way. “The key is to create safe space for them,” she said.

Among adults, it’s important to encourage and engage in conversations and calmly discuss recent events involving violence, not limited to what’s seen or read in the news, said Dr. Limon-Rocha, who practices in Riverside.

“Many individuals will be exposed to distressing news in a variety of ways, whether it be overheard conversations or through social media where individuals can be exposed to distressing images related to violence,” she said.

“Thus, creating a safe routine in one’s life can help provide a sense of security and stability. It’s also important to limit aspects that can increase distress such as taking a break from social media or not watching the news. You also should increase movement and recreational activities including walking outdoors, baking, knitting, solving a puzzle, or playing board games.”

If a person’s reaction to gun or other forms of violence results in prolonged anxiety or depression, it’s best to seek professional help to help ease one’s mental health burdens, Dr. Limon-Rocha stressed.

Kaiser Permanente offers information on how to better understand mental health.

