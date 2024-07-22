Support Our Troops at Cerritos’ 16th Annual 1st CEB Golf Tournament

July 22, 2025

Come out and support our brave Marines of the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (CEB) of the U.S. Marine Corps; the 1st CEB is a unit of the 1st Marine Division stationed at Camp Pendleton.

The CEBs has served in every major Marine battle since 1942 from World War II to the Battle of Peleliu; from the Korean War to Vietnam; from the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, the Marines and Sailors of 1st CEB have been an integral part in supporting 1st Marine Division

The City of Cerritos adopted the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (CEB) of the U.S. Marine Corps on Nov. 11, 2007 to raise funds for the Marines and their families via Wounded Warrior Support; Bereavement; Welcome Home Bags; Support for Battalion Events (Beach Bash, Halloween, Christmas Party); Wreath for Cerritos Memorial Day & Veterans Day Ceremonies / 1st CEB Participation; Super Breed Specials (2 per month); Restaurant gift cards for a 1st CEB single Marines – selected by their unit – and a guest and purchase of equipment and furniture for the TF Sapper (MPR) at Camp Pendleton. This area will benefit the Marines by creating a space for them to relax and socialize on their time off.

Click on image to expand document then click on File+Print or Command+P to print entry form. To play or sponsor the event, fill out and send to: George Ray 18504 Newbrook Cir. Cerritos Ca 90703.

About the 1st CEB Adoption Committee:

The 1st CEB Adoption Committee is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. The Federal Government, including the Department of Defense and Marine Corps, does not endorse any company, sponsor or private organization for its products or department services.

