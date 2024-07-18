NLMUSD Partners With Biola University, City of La Mirada to Hold High School Innovation Camp

July 17, 2024

LA MIRADA, Calif. – Biola University, the City of La Mirada, and the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School will launch the Summer High School Innovation Camp which will be held at Biola during the week of August 5-9 for rising junior and senior high school students in Norwalk-La Mirada.

The Innovation Camp aims to provide students with hands-on experiences in entrepreneurship, innovation, and design thinking. Through a series of workshops, creative sessions, and interactions with faculty, students, alumni, EIRs (entrepreneurs-in-residence) and staff, participants will explore their entrepreneurial potential, create a new business idea, validate the idea through customer interviews, present the idea to a panel of community leaders and develop valuable professional and personal skills for success.

Registration is open and costs $20 to reserve a space for a student. The daily sessions will run from 8:30-1:00 for the five days which include a daily snack provided. All students that complete the camp will receive a $20 gift card at the last session.

