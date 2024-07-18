Lakewood Traffic Alert

July 18, 2024, 7:13 am

Clark Avenue northbound traffic will be detoured at South Street.

Clark Avenue will be closed to all traffic at Ramona Street this weekend due to a sewer relining project by the City of Bellflower and the L.A. County Sanitation District.

Ramona Street is one block south of Artesia Boulevard and three blocks south of the 91 Freeway.

The closure begins Friday evening, July 19 and continues through Sunday night, July 21.

Clark Avenue wlll reopen for through traffic as of Monday morning, July 22.

From the city of Lakewood.

