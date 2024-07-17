Community Wellness and Resource Fair at St. Norbert’s Church in Orange July 21

July 17, 2024

St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Orange will be holding a free Community Wellness and Resource Fair this Sunday July 21, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Family and Youth Center.

St. Norbert’s Church is located at 300 E. Taft Ave. in Orange, 92865, parking is plentiful and free.

There will be enrollment information related to Medi-Cal and CalFresh, health screenings, opportunity drawings, snacks, and of course swag!

Participants and sponsors include the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, UCI, CalOptima Health, Latino Health Access, NAMI Orange County, the Orange Senior Center, Alzheimer’s Orange County, OC Health Care Agency, and the Council on Aging.

For information call 714-751-5805, or email [email protected]

