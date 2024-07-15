Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Biz Expo – The Largest Latino Business Expo on the West Coast

July 15, 2024

The Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce (LALCC) announced its 2024 Biz Expo will take place July 24, 2024 at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel and Convention Center from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Admission is free to the public. To date, more than 180 companies have registered to participate.

ThE event, recognized as the most prominent business expo on the West Coast showcasing Latino-owned businesses, offers an exclusive platform for businesses to promote their goods and services, interact with other companies and attendees, and create opportunities for mutual development and growth.

According to Stanford University data, Latino-owned businesses are experiencing an upward trend, growing faster than white-owned businesses in revenue, number of employees, and payroll. These entrepreneurs are reshaping their local communities and the American economy through increased local wages, tax revenue, and job creation.

For Latino communities, these businesses provide a unique form of wealth-building often unavailable through other avenues. Latino entrepreneurs are more than twice as likely to build companies that can be inherited by their families and remain within their communities. This opportunity often inspires them to uplift their neighbors and employees, fostering a sense of inspiration and motivation. Latino entrepreneurs are innovative, talented business owners and essential community leaders driving economic growth.

At the 2024 Biz Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Connect with potential customers, partners, and industry experts

Showcase products and services to a diverse audience

Attend business seminars that align with our theme, “Back to Basics.”

Learn about grants and funding opportunities for growth and expansion

Network with other local businesses and community leaders

Attendees can also learn about and purchase products and services directly from the exhibitors.

Some confirmed participating companies include AARP, Delta Airlines, Bank of America, City National Bank, JC Morgan Chase, Southern California Edison, So Cal Gas, State Farm Insurance, T-Mobile, Verizon Business, UCLA, USC, and Valero.

