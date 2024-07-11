Federal Transit Administration Awards $77.5Mto Metro for Zero-Emission Bus and Charging Infrastructure Project

Los Angeles County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn in front of an electric bus at Metro headquarters.

July 11, 2024

LOS ANGELES – The Federal Transit Administration announced that they will award the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) with a $77.5 million FY24 Low or No Emission grant. Metro’s award is the second largest in the country out of 117 projects that the FTA selected for funding from 477 eligible applications. The funds will help the agency purchase dozens of battery electric buses, install new chargers and expand workforce development training at its West Hollywood bus division.

“Today, 117 communities, including Los Angeles, are receiving the good news that their transit buses are being modernized and their commutes improved through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris Administration is helping agencies across 47 states replace old buses running on dirty, expensive fuels by delivering modern and zero-emission buses, manufactured by American workers, that will connect more people to where they need to go.”

The new electric buses will run on multiple lines throughout Los Angeles County and enhance mobility with direct access to Metro rail lines. The project emphasizes environmental and air quality improvements while providing high-quality transit service to Los Angeles County’s residents and visitors.

“Just as LA Metro was on the forefront in ushering in the cleanest bus fleet in the nation years ago, so we are once again leading the way with zero emissions buses,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn. “This federal funding will help us get one step closer to that zero emissions future that we need here in LA County. I’m grateful to President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg, Senators Butler and Padilla, and all our partners in DC who helped make this day possible.”

In April Metro released a solicitation for a base buy purchase of 260 battery electric buses (BEB) and 20 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEB). The solicitation includes additional purchase options that will allow for the potential procurement of up to 1,980 BEB and FCEBs.

Metro’s procurement effort aligns with the FTA’s priorities, reducing the level of customization of buses, partnering with other transit agencies on purchase options, and using progress payments to reduce the financial burden facing the domestic bus manufacturing industry.

“Huge thanks to the Federal Transit Administration for funding that will help replace Metro’s aging compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and support Metro’s goal to transition its entire fleet to zero-emission operations,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair and Metro Board Member Lindsey P. Horvath. “As we approach the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Metro will continue to showcase Los Angeles as a climate leader on the world stage, providing clean transportation options to athletes and attendees.”

The federal funding provided for Metro’s Zero-Emission Bus and Charging Infrastructure Project was made possible through the USDOT’s Low or No Emission Grant Program. This grant will enable Metro to acquire new electric buses and begin installation of chargers at the West Hollywood bus yard.

“This project, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is critical to increasing Metro’s fleet of zero emission buses and charging stations,” said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “I thank U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool for their strong support in helping us create one of the largest fleets of clean buses in the nation. I am also deeply appreciative to members of the Los Angeles County Congressional Delegation, including U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler, our congressional delegation, and key stakeholders like the LA/Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council and MOVE LA for their strong support for this grant application.”

Like this: Like Loading...