Former President and CEO of the Commerce Casino Haig Papaian Passes

Haig Papaian

June 24, 2023

Haig Papaian, Jr., the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Commerce Casino passed away on June 21, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

“It is with profound sadness that The Commerce Casino & Hotel announces the passing of Haig Papaian, Jr., our esteemed former President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Papaian died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Mr. Papaian was a visionary leader whose contributions to The Commerce Casino & Hotel were instrumental in shaping the cardroom into the premier entertainment destination it is today.

He became a Director on the Board of Directors in 1995, was elected Chairman of the Board in 2000, and became the President and CEO of the Company in June 2009.

During his tenure as President/CEO from 2009 to 2021, Mr. Papaian led initiatives that transformed the cardroom industry, enhanced the player experience, and fostered a culture of excellence and integrity.

He was also a respected leader in the community, championing various philanthropic efforts, and ensuring The Commerce Casino & Hotel was a positive force in the City of Commerce and surrounding areas.”

“Haig Papaian’s leadership and vision were integral to our success as a cardroom,” said Jeff Harris, Commerce Casino’s current President & CEO. “More importantly, though, he deeply loved the employees of The Commerce and always took care of them first.”

“The entire Commerce Casino & Hotel family extends our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

