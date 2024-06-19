The Wayward Artist Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser

SANTA ANA, CA, June 18, 2024 – The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana’s own ensemble theater company, in partnership with Funds2Orgs, is conducting what it hopes to be a massive shoe drive from now until August 31, 2024.

Tennis shoes, sandals, boots, dress shoes, heels, or flats are all welcomed. Shoes can be dropped off at Grand Central Arts Center, located at 125 N. Broadway in Santa Ana, and the Irvine United Congregational Church, located at 4915 Alton Pkwy. in Irvine. Based on the total weight of the shoes collected, Funds2Orgs will issue a check to the Wayward Artist, a nonprofit organization. Bring shoes to any performance of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee opening July 12, 2024 or BirdBrain opening August 9, 2024 and receive a free concession item.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Craig Tyrl, President of the Board of Directors at The Wayward Artist. “Part of our mission is to transform a wayward world. We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

ABOUT THE WAYWARD ARTIST:

The work of The Wayward Artist is edgy and unafraid to push the envelope of politeness, political correctness, and propriety. It doesn’t shy away from adult content, language and mature subject matter. It’s about innovation and re-invention and, wherever possible, delight in showing audiences a mirror to challenge pride, prejudices, and point-of-view. Its mission is to be the home for wayward artists – the lost, the naked, the vulnerable and to produce wayward works of a professional quality – works that are new, edgy and reimagined. T

