Pico Rivera’s Free Lunch Program Begins

June 13, 2024

Pico Rivera’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Summer Food Services Program at five locations in June, July and August. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. with lunch available from noon to 1:00 p.m. All meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Children ages 18 and under can get free, nutritional meals this summer thanks to a program offered by the California Department of Education and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday at the following locations from June 17 through August 8:

Pico Park, 9528 Beverly Blvd.

Rivera Park, 9530 Shade Lane

Rio Hondo Park, 8421 San Luis Potosi Place

Rio Vista Park, 8751 Coffman and Pico Road

Smith Park, 6016 Rosemead Blvd.

NOTE – No meals will be served on Wednesday, June 19 and hursday, July 4.

All meals must be eaten on site. Monthly menus will be available at participating sites and on the City’s website.

Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, meal distribution, site supervision and clean up. If you would like to volunteer or need more information about this program, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 562.801.4430.

