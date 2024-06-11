Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Event in Artesia June 15

June 11, 2024
Attached is a media alert regarding a free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Event for ARTESIA 2024 hosted by Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and Los Angeles County Public Works.
What:
Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Event for ARTESIA 2024
Where:
Artesia Park
18750 Clarkdale Avenue
Corner of South Street and Elaine Avenue
When:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Link:
https://www.lacsd.org/services/solid-waste/household-hazardous-waste-collection/artesia-06-15-24