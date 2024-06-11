Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Event in Artesia June 15

June 11, 2024

Attached is a media alert regarding a free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Event for ARTESIA 2024 hosted by Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and Los Angeles County Public Works.

What:

Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Event for ARTESIA 2024



Where:

Artesia Park

18750 Clarkdale Avenue

Corner of South Street and Elaine Avenue

When:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Link:

https://www.lacsd.org/services/solid-waste/household-hazardous-waste-collection/artesia-06-15-24

Like this: Like Loading...