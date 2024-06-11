California’s Gun Show Ban Wins in Court

June 11, 2024

(SACRAMENTO, CA) – In a big win for gun control advocates, earlier today, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the constitutionality of California’s statewide gun show ban, which was enacted with the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 915, authored by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) in 2022.

The ruling reverses a controversial decision by a Trump-appointed judge to enjoin SB 915 and SB 264, a 2021 bill authored by Senator Min which banned gun shows at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

“Today’s decision is a win for Orange County and California families who are sick and tired of senseless gun violence. The restoration of my ban on gun shows on state properties—including most of the county fairgrounds sites that are owned by the state—will make us all safer.

As I stated last year immediately following the injunction, I was confident my legislation banning gun shows was clearly constitutional and would be upheld on appeal. While I am pleased to see that the Ninth Circuit agrees, I am saddened by the fact that more gun shows took place over the last six months in our state and in Orange County, meaning that many thousands more guns poured into our communities in laxly regulated circumstances.

I hope that in my lifetime, we will return to being a society where people’s lives are valued more than guns, and where gun violence incidents are rare and shocking rather than commonplace as they are today. Today’s ruling is a step in the right direction.”

