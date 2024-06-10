PCH Closures this Week in Newport Beach

June 10, 2024

ORANGE COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will have scheduled work in the city of Newport Beach at various locations on State Route 1 (SR-1), also known as Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Barring any emergencies (which may include weather), daily closures are scheduled to begin Monday, June 10 until Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work will include underground electrical work. Updates will be provided as the work progresses.

Daily closures:

Northbound SR-1 #3 (right lane) from Jamboree Road to Bayside Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound SR-1 #3 (right lane) from Bayside Drive to Jamboree Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please obey all posted signs and traffic instructions for the safety of Caltrans crews and travelers.

Caltrans appreciates the public’s patience while we perform this work. Electronic changeable messages signs will notify drivers of the closure. The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.

﻿For more information and updates, you may contact the District 12 Public Information Office via email at [email protected] or on social media: X, Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Sheilah Fortenberry or TTY 711.

Like this: Like Loading...