Donors needed to protect Red Cross blood supply

June 10, 2024

Come to help save lives and get a $15 e-gift card June 10-30

Los Angeles, June 10, 2024 — As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Record-breaking summer travel and severe weather conditions are expected to persist all season long, which may prevent donors from being able to give. When fewer people donate, less blood is available for hospital patients. Make a blood or platelet donation a priority this summer. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

World Blood Donor Day

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply, and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

Those who come to give June 10-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 10-30

Agoura Hills

6/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Inn, 30255 Agoura Rd.

Agua Dulce

6/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd.

Alhambra

6/13/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Platt College, 1000 S. Fremont Ave.

6/18/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward

Arcadia

6/11/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

6/14/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nordstrom, 400 S Baldwin Ave.

6/21/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

6/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

Azusa

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Azusa Women’s Club, 1003 N Azusa Ave.

Baldwin Park

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St John the Baptist, 3883 Baldwin Park Blvd.

Burbank

6/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/11/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

6/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/12/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/14/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/17/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., CarMax, 1000 Flower St.

6/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/21/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/24/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave

6/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/28/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Avenue

Calabasas

6/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cruzan, 24025 Park Sorrento

Canyon Country

6/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy

Cerritos

6/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., City of Cerritos Library, 18025 Bloomfield Ave.

City of Industry

6/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., US Air Conditioning Distributors, 16900 Chestnut St.

Claremont

6/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St. Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd.

6/13/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Technip, 555 West Arrow Highway

6/14/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pomona Valley Health Centers, 1601 Monte Vista Ave.

6/17/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd.

6/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd.

Commerce

6/26/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Commerce Chapter, 2227 South Atlantic Blvd.

Covina

6/11/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Covina United Methodist Church, 437 W San Bernardino Rd.

Culver City

6/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/12/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/14/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Culver Palms Family YMCA, 4500 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/14/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/21/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/28/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

Downey

6/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., PIH Health Downey Hospital, 11500 Brookshire Ave.

6/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 10511 Paramount Blvd.

6/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stonewood Center, 251 Stonewood St

El Monte

6/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Downtown El Monte Business Association, 10806 Valley Mall

6/20/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, 3350 Aerojet Ave.

El Segundo

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St.

6/21/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., ZOO Digital, 2201 Park Place

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St.

Glendale

6/23/2024: 7:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd.

Glendora

6/17/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, 250 S Grand Ave.

Granada Hills

6/19/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Odyssey Restaurant, 15600 Odyssey Dr.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department FS #87, 10124 Balboa Blvd.

Hacienda Heights

6/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1415 Turnbull Canyon Rd.

Hawthorne

6/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Common Space Brewery, 3411 W El Segundo Blvd.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Hungarian Reformed Church, 12717 York Ave.

Inglewood

6/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., St John Chrysostom, 546 E Florence Ave.

La Canada

6/20/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crescenta-Canada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothills Blvd.

La Mirada

6/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of La Mirada Resource Center, 13710 La Mirada Blvd.

La Puente

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 15650 E Temple Ave.

La Verne

6/12/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of La Verne Abraham Campus Center, 2000 2nd St.

6/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2645 Amherst St.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Starbucks Coffee Co., 1181 Foothill Blvd.

Lakewood

6/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., City of Lakewood, 5050 Clark Ave

6/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christ Presbyterian Church, 5225 Hayter Ave

6/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Center Mall, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Suite 127

6/28/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lakewood Family YMCA, 5835 Carson Street

Lancaster

6/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I

Littlerock

6/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Littlerock High School, 10833 E Avenue R

Long Beach

6/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 2ND & PCH, 6420 East Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 135

6/10/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/12/2024: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., St Mary Medical Center, 1050 Linden Ave.

6/12/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., VA Long Beach Healthcare System, 5901 E 7th St.

6/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/13/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Long Beach Police Department, 400 W Broadway

6/14/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., LA Care Community Resources Center Long Beach, 5599 Atlantic Ave.

6/14/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., ICONIX Belmont Shore, 4101 E Olympic Plaza

6/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E Willow

6/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., From the Heart Church Ministries of Los Angeles, 1401 W Spring St.

6/19/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Bethany Church, 2250 Clark Ave.

6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/19/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Seal Beach Yacht Club, 255 N Marina Dr.

6/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Cyprian Catholic Church, 4714 Clark Ave.

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bay Shore Community Church, 5200 The Toledo

6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., John Hancock Real Estate, 111 W Ocean Blvd.

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/28/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

Los Angeles

6/11/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Shawmut Design and Construction, 11390 W Olympic Blvd #200

6/11/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave.

6/12/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Van Nuys Public Library – Blood Mobile, 6250 Sylmar Ave.

6/13/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, 899 Francisco St.

6/14/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Weingart YMCA Wellness and Aquatic Center, 9900 S Vermont Ave.

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Highland Park Senior Center, 6152 N Figueroa St.

6/17/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Accenture Song Production Studio, 5318 McConnell Ave.

6/17/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave.

6/18/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Eagle Rock Plaza, 2700 Colorado Blvd.

6/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 3353 San Fernando Rd.

6/20/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Buddha Jones, 1741 Ivar Ave.

6/20/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda

6/21/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mid Valley Regional Library North Hills, 16244 Nordhoff St.

6/21/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Park Dr.

6/21/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Silver Lake JCC, 1110 Bates Ave.

6/23/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 2060 North Vermont Ave.

6/24/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd.

6/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Encino-Tarzana Branch Library, 18231 Ventura Blvd.

6/24/2024: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Los Angeles Community Hospital, 4081 E Olympic Blvd.

6/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., One California Plaza, 300 S. Grand Ave.

6/25/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Larchmont Santuary Spa, 331 N Larchmont Blvd.

6/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., AVA Toluca Hills, 3700 Barham Blvd.

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E 3rd St.

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Television Academy, 5220 Lankershim Blvd.

6/27/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Palms Rancho Park Library, 2920 Overland Ave.

6/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Keck Medical Center of USC, 1450 San Pablo St.

Marina del Rey

6/13/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way

Montebello

6/14/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA Montebello Commerce, 2000 West Beverly Blvd.

Monterey Park

6/25/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monterey Park Hospital, 900 S Atlantic

6/26/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Camino Real Chevrolet, 2401 South Atlantic Blvd.

Northridge

6/14/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ashley Furniture, 9301 Tampa Ave.

6/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Northridge Fashion Center, 9400 Shirley Ave.

Norwalk

6/11/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Los Angeles County RR CC, 12400 Imperial Hwy.

Palmdale

6/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/14/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/21/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/24/2024: 12 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Drive

6/28/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Palmdale CA Blood Donation Center, 2715 E Ave P

Panorama City

6/26/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center, 13651 Willard St.

Paramount

6/20/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Total Western & Bragg, 8049 Somerset Blvd.

Pasadena

6/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Starbucks, 3429 E Foothill Blvd.

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

Pico Rivera

6/18/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Century 21 Allstars, 9155 Telegraph Rd.

Pomona

6/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/21/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, 1798 N Garey Ave

6/21/2024: 6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, 1798 N Garey Ave

6/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

6/30/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Members Church of God International Pomona, 1149 N Garey Ave

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

Porter Ranch

6/13/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Porter Ranch Library, 11371 Tampa Ave.

6/18/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shepherd Church, 19700 Rinaldi St.

Quartz Hill

6/13/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 W Avenue M

Rancho Palos Verdes

6/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ascension Lutheran Church, 26231 Silver Spur Rd.

Rosemead

6/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 1827 Walnut Grove

6/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Garfield Health Center Rosemead, 7740 Garvey Ave.

6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rosemead Public Library, 8800 Valley Blvd.

San Dimas

6/11/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UNAC/UHCP, 955 Overland Ct

6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Holy Name of Mary Church, 724 East Bonita Ave.

6/18/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Los Angeles Pacific University, 300 N Lone Hill Ave.

San Fernando

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Rosa Catholic Church, 668 S Workman

Santa Clarita

6/12/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/14/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

6/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

6/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/21/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

Santa Fe Springs

6/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Pius X, 10827 Pioneer Blvd.

Santa Monica

6/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

6/12/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Water Garden 1601 Cloverfield, 1601 Cloverfield Blvd.

6/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

6/16/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Santa Monica, 1502 20th St.

6/17/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

6/18/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Boston Properties Colorado Center, 2401 Colorado Ave.

6/23/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

6/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

6/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

6/28/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunset Masonic Lodge 369, 1720 Ocean Park Blvd.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

South Gate

6/21/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., City of South Gate, 4940 Southern Ave.

South Pasadena

6/28/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro St.

Studio City

6/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Studio City Library, 12511 Moorpark St.

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Studio City, 12355 Moorpark St.

Sylmar

6/20/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guide Dogs of America, 13479 Glenoaks Blvd.

Temple City

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 9123 Broadway Ave.

Torrance

6/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/20/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 2900 W Carson St.

6/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

Valencia

6/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Dr.

6/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.

6/24/2024: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky.

Van Nuys

6/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Valley Presbyterian Hospital, 15107 Vanowen St.

6/19/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Valley Presbyterian Hospital, 15107 Vanowen St.

Venice

6/21/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Goodr, 1348 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Walnut

6/27/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Walnut Senior Center, 21215 La Puente Rd.

West Covina

6/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave.

6/18/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital, 1115 S. Sunset Ave.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave.

West Hills

6/11/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Corporate Pointe at West Hills, 8411 Fallbrook Ave.

Whittier

6/17/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Whittier Brewing Company, 13002 Philadelphia St.

6/18/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

6/19/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., DoubleTree By Hilton Los Angeles Whittier, 7320 Greenleaf Ave.

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Bruno Catholic Church, 15740 Citrustree Rd.

6/24/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

6/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 15265 Mulberry Dr.

6/28/2024: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Whittier Hospital Activity Center, 9210 Colima Rd., Suite #110

Wilmington

6/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harbor Christian Center, 1551 N Wilmington Blvd.

Woodland Hills

6/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/20/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/20/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., eaves by Avalon, 22122 Victory Blvd.

6/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

