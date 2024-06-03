Hawaiian Gardens Offers Free Summer Lunch Program

June 3, 2024

Hawaiian Gardens, CA – Hawaiian Gardens announced the return of its Free Lunch Summer Program, running from June 3 to August 9, Monday through Friday. Sponsored by the California Department of Education, this program will provide free summer lunches to children ages 3-18 at three city facilities from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. This initiative aims to ensure children have access to essential nutrition during school closures and summer break periods.

Locations and Schedule:

Clarkdale Park – 22008 Clarkdale Avenue

– 22008 Clarkdale Avenue Lee Ware Game Room – 22310 Wardham Avenue

– 22310 Wardham Avenue Teen Center – 22325 Norwalk Blvd

Lunch is served on a first-come, first-serve basis. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Summer meal sites are located in communities where at least 50 percent of the children qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. All meals must meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition requirements. Please note that lunch will not be served on June 17, June 19, and July 4.

Mayor Victor Farfan expressed his support for the program, stating, “The Free Lunch Summer Program is a crucial initiative for our community. It ensures that our children receive the nutrition they need during the summer months when school is not in session. We are committed to supporting the well-being of our young residents and providing resources that help them thrive.”

For additional information about the Free Lunch Summer Program, please call (562) 420-2641 ext. 229.

About the City of Hawaiian Gardens

The City of Hawaiian Gardens is the smallest in Los Angeles County (approximately 1.0 mi) and was incorporated on April 9, 1964. The town’s unusual name originated with a 1920s refreshment stand that was decorated with palm fronds and bamboo. It was the then-rural area’s prominent landmark for many years, and its name stuck as the small town grew up around it. Hawaiian Gardens recreational facilities and services continue to grow as City leaders prioritize the health and wellness of the local community.

