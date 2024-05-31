May 31, 2024
Downey, CA – On Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn will hold a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at the LA County Office of Education in Downey, weeks after the Downey City Council narrowly voted to stop flying the Pride Flag on city property.
“The Downey City Council made its choice, but LA County chooses inclusion,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “There will be pride in Downey this Pride Month.”
Last June, Supervisors Hahn and Lindsey Horvath led the Board of Supervisors in a unanimous vote to raise the Progress Pride Flag at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration and at all County facilities during the month of June. Downey hosts eight County facilities, all of which will fly the Pride flag next month.
The Pride Flag Raising Ceremony will take place June 3rd at 10 am at the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the public is encouraged to join. Speakers will include Supervisor Hahn, Downey Mayor Mario Trujillo, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang, LA County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Debra Duardo, and Equality California President Juan Camacho, with entertainer Jewels serving as Mistress of Ceremonies.
Media interested in attending should RSVP to Liz Odendahl: [email protected] or (213) 379-6301.
Who: Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor
Mario Trujillo, Mayor of Downey
Jeffrey Prang, Los Angeles County Assessor
Dr. Debra Duardo, LA County Superintendent of Schools
Juan Camacho, President of Equality California
Mistress of Ceremonies: Jewels Long Beach
What: Raising of the Pride Flag Ceremony: Celebrating Equality in Downey
Where: Los Angeles County Office of Education
9300 Imperial Highway, Downey, CA
When: Monday, June 3, 2024
10:00am