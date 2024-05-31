CARMAGEDDON: 55-hour Weekend Closure from WB 91 to SB 710 Connector in Long Beach

May 31, 2024

LONG BEACH — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 55-hour extended weekend closure of the westbound SR-91 to southbound I-710 connector in Long Beach. The closure will allow crews to safely repair concrete on portions of the bridge deck.

The closure will be from Friday, June 14 starting at 10:00 p.m. to Monday, June 17 at 5:00 a.m.

Closures are weather-permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes during construction hours. Additionally, motorists can view current traffic closures before they leave for their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap. Residents and businesses located near the freeway are advised to anticipate noise, vibrations, and dust associated with construction activities.

The work is part of a $4.5 million partial bridge deck replacement project in Long Beach. The project is funded by State Highway Funds and the prime contractor is Myers and Sons Construction, LLC. Work on the project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2024.

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

