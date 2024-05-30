BRINGING MUSIC TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S MOBILE STAGE TOURS ORANGE COUNTY

Symphony Musicians Perform Concerts Throughout Orange County From San Juan Capistrano to Seal Beach and Multiple Cities in Between.

Orange County, Calif.—May 29, 2023—Experience the joy of live classical music in the great outdoors with Pacific Symphony’s Symphony on the Go! This summer, the orchestra is bringing free outdoor chamber music concerts to communities across Orange County. From Mission Viejo to Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, and beyond, the Symphony’s mobile community concert experience promises to delight audiences of all ages.

The brightly-wrapped traveling stage is a vibrant spectacle, adorned with colorful images of Pacific Symphony musicians and beloved Music Director Carl St.Clair. As it makes its way through the county, this stage on wheels will be impossible to miss, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of music.

These family-friendly outdoor concerts, presented weather permitting, offer a unique opportunity to enjoy beautiful music in picturesque settings. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to fully immerse themselves in the serene, alfresco concert experience. Whether you’re a long-time symphony enthusiast or a curious newcomer, these performances are designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all.

The mobile stage is a generous gift from philanthropists and ardent Pacific Symphony supporters, Jerry and Terri Kohl. Their dedication to making music accessible to all has made this initiative possible, allowing the Symphony to reach new audiences and bring communities together through the universal language of music.

Music Director Carl St.Clair shared his excitement, stating, “Our commitment is to inspire, engage, and serve all with no barriers to participation. We look forward to performing concerts for communities throughout Orange County so we can share the gift of music and Pacific Symphony with all.”

Join us this summer for a series of unforgettable musical evenings under the stars. For more information on concert dates and locations, please visit the Pacific Symphony website.

SYMPHONY ON THE GO! 2024 SERIES

Programs, artists, and dates subject to change.

City of Mission Viejo

Sunday, June 16, 2024 @ 6:30 p.m.

Cordova Park

26931 El Retiro

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Soka University

Friday, June 28, 2024 @ 6:30 p.m.

Soka University – Campus Green

1 University Drive

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.





City of Dana Point

July 12, 2024 @ 6 p.m.

Pines Park

34941 Camino Capistrano

Capistrano Beach, CA 92624

We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.



Community of Rancho Mission Viejo

Saturday, July 13, 2024 @ 6:00 p.m.

Pavilion Park

2 Tierno

Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694

We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.



City of Seal Beach

Saturday, July 2, 02024 @ 6:30 p.m.

Eisenhower Park (South/East side of Pier)

Ocean Ave. and Main St.

Seal Beach, CA 90740

We thank the State of California and State Senator Dave Min for his advocacy to receive the funding to support this concert.



City of La Habra

Sunday, July 21, 2024 @ 6:30 p.m.

Portola Park

301 S Euclid St.

La Habra, CA 90631

We thank the State of California and State Senator Dave Min for his advocacy to receive the funding to support this concert.



Community of Ladera Ranch

Sunday, August 25, 2024 @ 10:30 a.m.

Osa Grande Park

30251 Sienna Pkwy

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.





City of San Clemente

Thursday, August 29, 2024 @ 6:00 p.m.

Ole Hanson Beach Club

105 W. Avenida Pico

San Clemente, CA 92672

Age Well Senior Services

Friday, August 30, 2024 @ 6 p.m.

Florence Sylvester Senior Center

23721 Moulton Pkwy.

Laguna Hills 92653

We thank the State of California and State Senator Dave Min for his advocacy to receive the funding to support this concert.

City of Laguna Beach

Friday, October 4, 2024 @ 5:30 p.m.

Heisler Park Amphitheater

Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.



City of San Juan Capistrano

Saturday, October 5, 2024 @ 6:00 p.m.

Los Rios Park

31790 Los Rios Street

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.

More dates and locations to be announced.

