BRINGING MUSIC TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S MOBILE STAGE TOURS ORANGE COUNTY

Symphony Musicians Perform Concerts Throughout Orange County From San Juan Capistrano to Seal Beach and Multiple Cities in Between.
Orange County, Calif.—May 29, 2023—Experience the joy of live classical music in the great outdoors with Pacific Symphony’s Symphony on the Go! This summer, the orchestra is bringing free outdoor chamber music concerts to communities across Orange County. From Mission Viejo to Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, and beyond, the Symphony’s mobile community concert experience promises to delight audiences of all ages.
The brightly-wrapped traveling stage is a vibrant spectacle, adorned with colorful images of Pacific Symphony musicians and beloved Music Director Carl St.Clair. As it makes its way through the county, this stage on wheels will be impossible to miss, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of music.
These family-friendly outdoor concerts, presented weather permitting, offer a unique opportunity to enjoy beautiful music in picturesque settings. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to fully immerse themselves in the serene, alfresco concert experience. Whether you’re a long-time symphony enthusiast or a curious newcomer, these performances are designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all.
The mobile stage is a generous gift from philanthropists and ardent Pacific Symphony supporters, Jerry and Terri Kohl. Their dedication to making music accessible to all has made this initiative possible, allowing the Symphony to reach new audiences and bring communities together through the universal language of music.
Music Director Carl St.Clair shared his excitement, stating, “Our commitment is to inspire, engage, and serve all with no barriers to participation. We look forward to performing concerts for communities throughout Orange County so we can share the gift of music and Pacific Symphony with all.”
Join us this summer for a series of unforgettable musical evenings under the stars. For more information on concert dates and locations, please visit the Pacific Symphony website.
SYMPHONY ON THE GO! 2024 SERIES
Programs, artists, and dates subject to change.
City of Mission Viejo
Sunday, June 16, 2024 @ 6:30 p.m.
Cordova Park
26931 El Retiro
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Soka University
Friday, June 28, 2024 @ 6:30 p.m.
Soka University – Campus Green
1 University Drive
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.
City of Dana Point
July 12, 2024 @ 6 p.m.
Pines Park
34941 Camino Capistrano
Capistrano Beach, CA 92624
We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.
Community of Rancho Mission Viejo
Saturday, July 13, 2024 @ 6:00 p.m.
Pavilion Park
2 Tierno
Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694
We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.
City of Seal Beach
Saturday, July 2, 02024 @ 6:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Park (South/East side of Pier)
Ocean Ave. and Main St.
Seal Beach, CA 90740
We thank the State of California and State Senator Dave Min for his advocacy to receive the funding to support this concert.
City of La Habra
Sunday, July 21, 2024 @ 6:30 p.m.
Portola Park
301 S Euclid St.
La Habra, CA 90631
We thank the State of California and State Senator Dave Min for his advocacy to receive the funding to support this concert.
Community of Ladera Ranch
Sunday, August 25, 2024 @ 10:30 a.m.
Osa Grande Park
30251 Sienna Pkwy
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.
City of San Clemente
Thursday, August 29, 2024 @ 6:00 p.m.
Ole Hanson Beach Club
105 W. Avenida Pico
San Clemente, CA 92672
Age Well Senior Services
Friday, August 30, 2024 @ 6 p.m.
Florence Sylvester Senior Center
23721 Moulton Pkwy.
Laguna Hills 92653
We thank the State of California and State Senator Dave Min for his advocacy to receive the funding to support this concert.
City of Laguna Beach
Friday, October 4, 2024 @ 5:30 p.m.
Heisler Park Amphitheater
Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.
City of San Juan Capistrano
Saturday, October 5, 2024 @ 6:00 p.m.
Los Rios Park
31790 Los Rios Street
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
We express our profound gratitude to County Supervisor Katrina Foley for making a grant to Pacific Symphony to provide this concert to you and support our mission of making the Symphony and this great music accessible.
More dates and locations to be announced.