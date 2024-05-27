Bridge Publications Partners With Commerce to Clean Up Parts of the City

Bridge Publications staff join other volunteers with Commerce Mayor Hugo Argumedo (3rd from right, back row), Commerce and Caltrans arranged the tools, safety equipment and trucks for the clean-up

Bridge Publications joins forces with the City of Commerce and Caltrans to take care of the environment

Commerce, CA, May 2024 – The City of Commerce, known as the Model City, houses a large diversity of businesses. Being mainly industrial, some areas tend to attract trash from those disposing waste.

Observing debris along the on-ramps which lead to the I-710 highway, Commerce Mayor Hugo Argumedo decided to do something about it.

He partnered with Bridge Publications, the all-digital in-house printing facility for author L. Ron Hubbard’s non-fiction works, and together they organized a clean-up of the Northbound I-710/Washington Blvd ramp.

Commerce and Caltrans arranged the tools, safety equipment and trucks.

On a sunny spring morning, volunteers shoveled, picked up and hauled all the trash on site. The team collected and disposed of 58 bags of waste, tree branches and a car bumper.

In addition to the Mayor and Bridge Publications staff, volunteers included:

Youth from the Explorer Program of the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department

Members of the Evening Commerce Lions Club

Leader of the El Sabor del Michoacán

Staff from Golden State Connections

A special acknowledgement goes to Sergeant Ibarra and his colleague from the East L.A. Sheriff Department who kept everyone safe.

Everyone involved is thanked for their contribution to the effort and initiative in helping to keep Commerce, the Model City, clean!

Bridge Publications is planning more events to help improve Commerce and surrounding areas and encourages others to join. If you would like to volunteer to help in community out-reach events, contact Lucia Winther at 323 888-6200 or [email protected].

“Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc. in Commerce, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications’ award winning state of the art facility publishes for the geographic region encompassing North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.”

