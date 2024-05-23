University-Level Science at AURA Academy

By Brent Davis

When considering a high school, academic rigor is a key consideration because demonstrating superior academic qualifications is essential for gaining admission to prestigious universities. AURA High School stands out in this regard by offering a curriculum that not only challenges students but also allows them to earn college-level credits. This can save students and their families considerable time and money.

By the end of this school year, AURA students will have earned 12-16 units of college credit in courses such as Microbiology and Chemistry. Eunice Saulson, the chemistry teacher, highlights that she uses the exact same curriculum in high school as she does with her nursing students at the university. This ensures that students receive a college-level education while still in high school.

AURA’s small class sizes and experienced teachers further enhance the learning experience. Unlike in large university or high school classes, students at AURA receive personalized attention and support, ensuring they do not get lost in the crowd.

Our current students have already earned college credits without the need for expensive AP® examinations. Wouldn’t your student benefit from this rigorous and cost-effective curriculum as well?

