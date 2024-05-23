Cerritos College Alumni T.J. Houshmandzadeh Teams up with Snoop Dog for Youth Flag Football

Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh has teamed up with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg to launch a new initiative to teach youths the concepts of sportsmanship and competition. This partnership has led to the expansion of the Snoop Youth Football League to include a new flag football division; the Snoop & Housh Flag Football League. The expansion promises to bring the benefits of football to young athletes in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Born on September 26, 1977, T.J Houshmandzadeh is a former professional football player who started his career at Cerritos College. He played the 1998 and 1999 seasons with the Cerritos College Falcons. During his two-year stint with the Falcons, he was a two-time First-Team Mission Conference selection as a wide receiver and kickoff returner. Houshmandzadeh finished his junior college career with 1,152 receiving yards on 65 receptions, along with two 103-yard kickoff returns and a 92-yard punt return.

After his time at Cerritos College, Oregon State University offered Houshmandzadeh an athletic scholarship. During the 2000 season, the only season he spent as a starter at Oregon State, he caught 42 receptions on 656 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He helped his side defeat Notre Dame in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, contributing a receiving touchdown as Oregon State won 41-9.

His good performances at Cerritos College and Oregon State opened the doors to the NFL, where the Cincinnati Bengals picked him in the seventh round of the 2001 NFL draft. During his eight-year spell at the Bengals, Houshmandzadeh played as a wide receiver and was known for his reliability and performance on the field. Between 2001 and 2008, he amassed over 500 catches and over 6,000 receiving yards. He was the league’s best performer in 2007 with 112 catches for 1,143 yards and 12 touchdowns, a performance that earned him his first career Pro Bowl selection. In 2009, he switched to the Seattle Seahawks, and the Baltimore Ravens in 2010, before winding up his high-level career at the Oakland Raiders in 2011. After retiring following the 2011 season, Houshmandzadeh started coaching. He joined the Long Beach Poly High School as a wide receivers coach in 2016 before being promoted to the Offensive Coordinator in 2018.

The new collaboration with Snoop Dogg marks a new chapter in Houshmandzadeh’s post-NFL career, focusing on giving back to the community. The Snoop Youth Football League, founded by Snoop Dogg in 2005, has long been committed to providing opportunities for young people to engage in football as a way of keeping them off the streets. The Snoop & Housh Flag Football League features the partnership of a local sports team, the Los Angeles Chargers, a rap legend Snoop, and one of Cerritos’ many hometown heroes, the 11-year NFL veteran T.J Houshmandzadeh. It is supported by Nike and will operate through NFL Flag, the official flag football league of the NFL. The debut season will start in March 2024, with games taking place in the El Segundo, Long Beach, and Cerritos areas of Los Angeles.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh’s partnership with Snoop Dogg to expand the Snoop Youth Football League is a commendable effort to promote youth engagement in football. In addition to football, the league will also offer unique experiences. Participants will get the chance to attend the Chargers games, participate in training camps, and take part in events headlined by current and past Chargers players.

