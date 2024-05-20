Convenience store in Lakewood robbed; cash register stolen

May 20, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — At least seven convenience stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties were robbed Monday morning, and police say the crimes could be related.

Surveillance video shows a group of people pulling up to a 7-Eleven on Artesia Boulevard in Lakewood around 1:45 a.m. Four suspects get out of what looks like a small orange SUV and run into the store, where they jump over the counter and demand the two cash registers while knocking over items.

They then took off.

Three employees, who were inside and didn’t want to go on camera, told Eyewitness News they were shaken up and had two cash registers stolen. One employee estimates at least $500 were inside each register.

A Circle K and Shell gas station in Anaheim were also hit by robbers overnight, as well as other 7-Eleven locations in Anaheim, Orange, Fullerton and Gardena. It appears the same suspects were behind those robberies.

The Lakewood sheriff’s station says four men in a small SUV were behind the Lakewood incident.

Sheriff’s officials from the Compton station confirmed four men simulated a firearm and stole cash registers.

Fullerton police, meanwhile, say they believe the same suspects robbed locations in Fullerton and Anaheim. They say 3-4 suspects were involved there and also took cash registers.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

