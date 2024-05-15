15 May, 2024 11:53

Newsweek has recognized 14 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California as part of its Best Maternity Hospitals 2024 list for exemplary patient care, including Downey Medical Center.

The hospitals recognized for excellence in maternity care were Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Downey, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Panorama City, Riverside, San Diego, South Bay, West Los Angeles and Woodland Hills medical centers.

“Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing the most compassionate and advanced high-quality maternity care at all of our hospitals, because we understand how special and important this time is for expectant mothers,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. “We’re committed to always go above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our maternity patients.”

High-quality maternity care, provided from pregnancy through birth and postpartum, is key to the long-term health of newborns and women who give birth.

“This recognition is a testament to the complete dedication of our physicians and staff when it comes to meeting and exceeding the health care needs of our maternity patients,” said Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director for the Southern California and Hawaii Permanente Medical Groups. “This prestigious recognition spotlights our commitment to providing the best maternity care possible.”

Newsweek’s ranking is based on three pillars:

Nationwide Online Survey: Health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes, e.g., neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses, and midwives were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S. Patient Experience Survey: Survey of the overall patient experience in the hospital. Hospital Quality Metrics: Indicators relevant to maternity care were considered.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. Newsweek’s complete award list can be viewed on Newsweek.com.

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...