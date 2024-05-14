Artesia City Council Appoints Interim City Manager

May 14, 2024

The City of Artesia bids farewell to its current City Manager, Aldo Schindler, who will be stepping down from his role on June 5, 2024, to pursue other opportunities. The city welcomes a long-devoted and seasoned employee, Melissa Burke, as the Interim City Manager to guide the city through its transition of growth and progress during the recruitment for a new City Manager.

Ms. Burke will begin her new appointment on June 6, 2024.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to have served the wonderful residents, and businesses of Artesia,” said Schindler. “Working alongside dedicated city staff, elected officials, and community members has been a privilege to make Artesia a better place for all. While I will miss this role dearly, I am confident in the city’s continued success under Melissa Burke and future leadership.”

Ms. Burke has 17 years of experience in municipal governance and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position; she currently serves as Artesia’s Deputy City Manager and previously served as Artesia’s Acting City Manager and Administrative Manager.

“I am honored to have been chosen as Interim City Manager of Artesia,” said Burke. “I look forward to working closely with city staff, elected officials, and community stakeholders to maintain the momentum of progress established by my predecessor and to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Artesia Mayor Tony Lima, expressed his sincere gratitude to Schindler for his exemplary leadership and dedicated service, saying, “As the City transitions to new leadership, residents can rest assured that Ms. Burke will uphold the city’s values and work tirelessly to advance its goals.”

