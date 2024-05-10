The Latino Restaurant Association Launches Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2024

May 10, 2024

The program is part of LRA’s restaurant initiative intended to promote patronage of area Latino restaurants and create awareness about Southern California’s vast array of Latin cuisines

PASADENA, CA~The Latino Restaurant Association (LRA), a national nonprofit organization, will launch the promotion of its signature restaurant program, DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2024, next week at Pez Cantina in Pasadena, California. The culinary initiative is intended to raise public awareness about the delicious and various styles of Latino cuisine.

The program is designed to help entice customers to patronize local Latino restaurants where they can savor their favorite Latino cuisine. DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2024 is being held this year from Tuesday, May 14, through Sunday, May 19, 2023.

“I am thrilled to announce DINE Latino Week 2024—a celebration of Latino cuisine, culture, and community,” said Lilly Rocha, CEO of the Latino Restaurant Association. “This week is not just about enjoying delicious food; it’s about honoring the rich culinary traditions and contributions of Latino chefs and restaurant owners across the country.

“By patronizing participating restaurants during DINE Latino Week, customers can experience the vibrant flavors, warm hospitality, and diverse culinary heritage of Latino cuisine. Beyond just a meal, it’s a chance to support local businesses, celebrate cultural diversity, and create lasting connections within our communities.

I encourage everyone to celebrate DINE Latino Week 2024 and discover Latino restaurants’ incredible culinary treasures. Together, let’s savor the flavors, share the stories, and celebrate the spirit of Latino cuisine.”

More than 100 restaurants across Southern California participate this year in DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2024. Many will offer special menu items and drink specials. Major sponsors for the program include SoCalGas, Port of Long Beach, DoorDash, the Latino Food Industry Association, CA Foodservice instant rebates.

About LRA:

The 800+ member-based Latino Restaurant Association is dedicated to promoting and supporting all types of Latino restaurant businesses and their auxiliaries to ensure the equitable economic growth of the Latino restaurant sector. As a member association, we work to bring out member communities to advocate for critical issues impacting our industry. We provide resources and educational opportunities to support effective business practices. The LRA strives to create an all-inclusive Latino restaurant platform for the country.

