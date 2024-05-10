National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

May 10, 2024

Each year, letter carriers across the country head out on their routes on the second Saturday in May (May 11, 2024) to collect donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries.

Since launching in 1993, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has grown into the nation’s largest one-day food drive, helping to fill the shelves of food banks in cities and towns throughout the United States.

The need is great, but anyone can help. We invite residents to join letter carriers and partner organizations in the fight to end hunger in our communities by participating in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Simply leave a donation of non-perishable food in a bag near the mailbox on the second Saturday in May, and our letter carriers will do the rest. Participation is completely voluntary.

