Trump Dines at Mar-A-Lago With People Who Bought NFT’s-See the Pictures

Type your email…
Subscribe
_____________
May 9, 2024
You want this guy as your president?
“Selling cards to the poorly educated for $99…“
Trump was also selling pieces of the suit he wore when he was arrested in Georgia…..
© 2024, ↑ Cerritos Community News.
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
Session expired
Please log in again.
The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.
Continue Reading