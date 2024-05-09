Fire Tears Through RV Dealership in Santa Fe Springs

May 9, 2024

(KTLA)~At least 14 RVs were destroyed in a fire at a dealership Thursday in Santa Fe Springs.

Whittier Police Department officers responded at around 12:30 a.m. to a burglary call at Mike Thompson’s RV Super Store at 13840 Firestone Blvd. where they found multiple vehicles at the dealership engulfed in flames, Fox 11 reported.

Santa Fe Springs Fire Department firefighters were called to the dealership to battle the raging fire.

Fox 11 reported an intruder was captured on video surveillance prior to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

