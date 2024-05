Artesia City Manager Leaving for Same Position in Tustin

May 9, 2024

LCCN has learned that Artesia City Manager Aldo Schindler has taken the same position in Orange County at the city of Tustin.

Schindler will be leaving June 8, 2024.

Before Artesia, Schindler came from Moreno Valley, where he held the position of Assistant City Manager. He has served communities mainly in L.A. County, including the cities of Long Beach, Whittier, and most recently the City of Downey, where he last served as Deputy City Manager.

Like this: Like Loading...