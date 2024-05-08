Supervisor Hahn Leads Delegation to Sacramento

SOUTHEAST GATEWAY DELEGATION: Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn (center) with (from l-r) Whittier Mayor Pro Tem Fernando Dutra, Huntington Park Mayor Karina Macias, Hahn, Gateway Cities COG Executive Director and CARB Board Member Hector de la Torre, Paramount Councilmember Isabel Aguayo, and Artesia Mayor Pro Tem Ali Taj.

May 8, 2024

Sacramento, CA – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is in Sacramento this week leading a delegation of city leaders from Southeast Los Angeles and the Gateway Cities to meet with legislators about the Southeast Gateway Line, which received unanimous final approval from the Metro Board last month.

The $7.1 billion project, which will break ground this year, will connect southeast LA County to Downtown Los Angeles from Artesia through Cerritos, Bellflower, Paramount, Downey, South Gate, Cudahy, Bell, Huntington Park, and Vernon to Union Station.

“The Southeast Gateway Line is going to be transformational for Southeast LA and the Gateway Cities, especially for the one-in-five residents along the route who are transit dependent,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “We have a delegation of city leaders in Sacramento today who are passionate about this project and we are making sure the Southeast Gateway Line is top of mind for our state legislators.”

Nearly half the residents in the neighborhoods that will be served by this line live below the poverty level, including one-in-five residents who are transit dependent and don’t have access to their own car.

