Another Sriracha Shortage Could Be Coming

May 8, 2024

Last week, Huy Fong Foods said in a letter to its wholesale buyers that it will be halting Sriracha production until after Labor Day. The reason, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Washington Post: Its crop of red jalapeño peppers are just not the right shade to produce the beloved sauce known for its citrusy-sweet heat.

“After reevaluating our supply of chili, we have determined that it is too green to proceed with production as it is affecting the color of the product,” the company wrote in a letter, which was first reported by USA Today. “ … Unfortunately, all orders that have been scheduled beginning on May 6, 2024, will be canceled and the status changed to pending.”

A representative for Huy Fong Foods declined to comment on the letter.

The letter Huy Fong Foods sent to distributors said the California-based company hoped to resume production “when our next chili season starts” later this year.

