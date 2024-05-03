Traffic Advisory – SR-261 Lane Closures – May 6-10

ORANGE COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has scheduled lane closures of State Route 261 (SR-261) in Irvine from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10.

Barring any emergencies (which may include weather), the following locations will be closed to rehabilitate pavement and refresh traffic striping in the area.

Monday, May 6

Northbound SR-261 #2 (right) lane from Walnut Avenue to Portola Parkway from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound SR-261 #1 (left) lane from Portola Parkway to Walnut Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday, May 7

Northbound SR-261 #2 (right) lane from Walnut Avenue to Portola Parkway from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound SR-261 #1 (left) lane from Portola Parkway to Walnut Avenue from 10 p.m. to midnight

Wednesday, May 8

Northbound SR-261 #1 (left) lane from Walnut Avenue to Portola Parkway from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound SR-261 #2 (right) lane from Portola Parkway to Walnut Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday, May 9

Southbound SR-261 #2 (right) lane from Portola Parkway to Walnut Avenue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday, May 10

Northbound SR-261 #2 (right) lane from Walnut Avenue to Portola Parkway from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Please obey all posted signs and traffic instructions for the safety of Caltrans crews and travelers.

Caltrans appreciates the public’s patience while we perform this work. Electronic changeable messages signs will notify drivers of the closure. The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.

