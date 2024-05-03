Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Barragán Applauds Expansion of Affordable Care Act to Dreamers

May 3, 2024

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chair Nanette Barragán issued the following statement regarding the Biden-Harris administration’s final rule that allows access to affordable healthcare for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, known as Dreamers, through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace beginning November 1, 2024.

“CHC applauds the Biden-Harris administration for expanding access to the ACA to Dreamers. This is a huge win for Dreamers who will now have access to affordable healthcare. The CHC also thanks Secretary Xavier Becerra for working with the CHC on this key CHC priority. This is the result of the dedicated advocacy from our Members, advocacy groups, stakeholders, and most importantly, America’s Dreamers.

Everyone deserves access to healthcare. Now, tens of thousands of Dreamers who are American in every way and are part of the American fabric will have access to high quality and affordable health insurance. This will pave the road to healthier communities and improve their quality of lives.”