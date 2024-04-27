Lakewood Rotary Club Presents the First Annual BBQ and Brews: Celebrating Community Impact and ‘Service Above Self’

Tania Whiteleather, BBQ & Brews Chair and club president Curt Kurtz tend to Shady Grove Food’s BBQ grill in preparation for the Rotary Club’s big event.

April 27, 2024

Lakewood, CA – The Lakewood Rotary Club is proud to announce its first annual BBQ and Brews event, slated to take place on June 6th at Roxanne’s, located at 1115 E Wardlow in Long Beach. This exciting event brings together the best of local BBQ flavors from the iconic Long Beach BBQ establishment, Shady Grove Foods, paired with craft beers from esteemed local breweries, creating an evening of gastronomic delight and community celebration.

Guests at the event can anticipate a culinary journey featuring a tantalizing menu curated by Shady Grove Foods, showcasing a range of BBQ favorites such as BBQ Chicken, Grilled Sausage, Pulled Pork, St Louis Style Ribs, Sticky Bones, Vegetarian Gumbo, and Tri Tip. The aroma of these delectable dishes being grilled on-site will surely tantalize the taste buds of attendees, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

Adding to the festivities, the event will feature a series of exciting drawing items for attendees to win, adding an element of fun and anticipation to the evening. Additionally, the Lakewood Rotary Club will introduce the first annual “Service Above Self” awards, honoring three individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions and impact on the Lakewood community. This recognition underscores the Rotary Club’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating community service and leadership.

Curt Kurtz, President of the Lakewood Rotary Club, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “This event will enable the Rotary Club to significantly increase the support we provide to our community. Whether it’s assisting Project Shepherd’s Back To School Back Packs initiative or cooking dinners for families at the Ronald McDonald House, the Lakewood Rotary Club remains steadfast in its dedication to serving our community.”

Tickets for this memorable evening are priced at $75.00 and are available for purchase now. For more information, including ticket purchases and event details, interested individuals can visit the Lakewood Rotary website at rotaryoflakewood.org or contact Dean Lockwood at [email protected] or (562) 270-4460.

Join us on June 6th at Roxanne’s for an unforgettable evening of delicious BBQ, refreshing brews, community recognition, and service celebration at the inaugural BBQ and Brews event hosted by the Lakewood Rotary Club.

Like this: Like Loading...