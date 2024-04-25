Santa Fe Springs Art Fest Apr. 25 and 26

April 24, 2024

Today and tomorrow, Santa Fe Springs will host the annual SFS Art Fest which returns for another celebration of the arts.

“I invite the public to come join the City of Santa Fe Springs as we paint Heritage Park full of creative talent at our annual Art Fest,” Santa Fe Springs Mayor Jay Sarno told Los Cerritos COmmunity News. “Bringing this art festival to our city is not just about displaying works of art, it is to showcase local talent, appreciating cultures from various backgrounds, and creating an unforgettable experience celebrating the arts. Together, let’s make this Art Fest a memorable celebration of culture, connection, and creativity,”

The event “promises to be a vibrant showcase of local talent, including an eclectic mix of visual arts, live performances, interactive workshops, artisan vendors, food, and much more. The SFS Art Fest isn’t just a festival; it’s a celebration of the rich culture that defines Southern California. From seasoned artists to emerging talents, this event provides a platform for artists of all backgrounds and disciplines to showcase their creativity and connect with fellow art lovers. New to this year is an enhanced car show component, Arte Con, Cosplay, and highlight of the Native American Exhibit with the participation of the Gabrieleno Tongva San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians on Friday evening.”

The Preview & Art Showcase will be held today, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This soft opening will provide an evening for the community an opportunity to enjoy an art mixer, entertainment on the main stage, a food truck, shopping with various artisans, a paint & sip experience (for a fee of $35.00), and options to purchase art.

The main SFS Art Fest event unfolds on Friday, April 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. There will be an estimated 4,000 enthusiastic attendees for both days. We invite you to join us in celebrating the arts and culture in Santa Fe Springs at this year’s Art Fest. The festivities will bring vibrant energy, a diverse array of talent, and a strong sense of community spirit; this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

For more info go to www.ArtCrawlFest.com

