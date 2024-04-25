Express to Close 95 Locations Including Cerritos Downey and Lakewood
April 25, 2024
Express plans to close 95 locations nationwide after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.
As part of its bankruptcy process, the Columbus, Ohio-based company, which sells clothing apparel and accessories, said it would be closing “underperforming stores,” according to court documents.
Out of its 48 stores across California, the company plans to close 16 locations.
According to court documents, these Express locations are expected to close in California:
- 224 Los Cerritos Center, Cerritos
- 234 Stonewood St., Downey
- 5680 Bay St., Emeryville
- 200 East Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido
- 645 Shaw Ave., Fresno
- 500 Lakewood Blvd., Lakewood
- 2149 Montclair Plaza, Montclair
- 22500 Town Circle, Moreno Valley
- 3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City
- 4485 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego
- 1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego
- 2800 North Main St., Santa Ana
- 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara
- 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks
- 202 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks
- 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Stores are expected to close no later than June 30, according to court documents.
