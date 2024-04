President Joe Biden Has 9-Point Lead Over Donald Trump Among Actual Voters

April 24, 2024

(NBC) Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump among previous voters ahead of the presidential election, a new poll has revealed.

According to a Public Opinion Strategies poll for NBC News, the Democratic incumbent is ahead of his Republican challenger by 9 points among people who voted in the 2020 general election and 2022 mid-term elections.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between April 12 and April 16. The margin of error is +/- 3.10 percent.

Like this: Like Loading...