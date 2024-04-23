One-day book sale set for May 4 at the Cerritos Library

The Friends of the Cerritos Library will hold a one-day book sale from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 in the Cerritos Library. The sale will be held on the first floor, near the Craftsman area. A great selection of fiction and nonfiction books in English and foreign languages, plus multimedia items, will be available at bargain prices. Come early for the best selection.

The Cerritos Library is located at 18025 Bloomfield Avenue in the Cerritos Civic Center. For more information about the book sale, call (562) 916-1342.

Funds raised by the Friends of the Cerritos Library help support the Summer Reading Program and art and writing contests for students.

