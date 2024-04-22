Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Offices to Serve as a Drop-Off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente is partnering with local law enforcement to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unwanted prescription medications with no questions asked — and free of charge.

Residents can dispose of their unused or expired medications at Kaiser Permanente’s Bellflower Medical Offices, 9400 Rosecrans Ave., Bellflower, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It’s free, safe, fast and easy.

“At Kaiser Permanente, we care about the total health of our Southern California community, and we believe it’s our duty to educate residents about the importance of the proper and safe disposal of prescription drugs,” said Rhonda Polchak, vice president of Pharmacy Operations and Services for Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. continue to be high, as is the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to prescription drugs. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Kaiser Permanente’s partner for this event, many people start down the path of addiction through the misuse of opioid prescription drugs. Thankfully, each year, high amounts of opioids are turned in at Drug Take Back Day events like this across the nation, preventing countless potential overdoses.

Additionally, unused or expired medications that are flushed or thrown out with trash can end up polluting the environment.

Those unable to participate in the April 27 event can properly dispose of medicines at kiosks inside numerous Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout Southern California. These kiosks are available for public use during regular service hours. A listing of additional drop-off locations can be found on the federal DEA website.

