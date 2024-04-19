LAUSD’s Brooklyn Avenue School to recognize lifetime achievement of Artesia Resident Letty Mendoza

April 19, 2024

The school will unveil their new mural today, Friday, April 19th, 2024 between 4pm – 6pm

East Los Angeles, California, FRIDAY, April 19th, 2024 — Brooklyn Avenue School (LAUSD) will recognize the lifetime achievement for one of their own teachers who has dedicated her passion for teaching at the school.

Letty Mendoza, a 27-year elementary public school veteran teacher will be commemorated today, Friday, April 19th, 2024 by Brooklyn Avenue School (LAUSD) with a mural depicting Letty doing what she loves most- Teaching!

Letty was recognized in this mural as a role model for others to follow, as a lifelong part of Brooklyn. Letty attended elementary school at Brooklyn Avenue School. After graduating from Garfield High School in East Los Angeles, Letty enrolled at Cal State Los Angeles, and returned to Brooklyn Avenue School to work as a teacher assistant (paraeducator). After completing her degree in Child Development, Letty was offered a teaching job at Brooklyn Avenue School, where she has been all her life. At first, it took a while for Letty to adjust because she was now a teacher colleague of the very teachers who taught her at Brooklyn! Those same teachers took pride in seeing a local student coming back and teaching in the community where she grew up. A true role model for kids to follow. That is why the mural is so deserving of a teacher who stayed committed to her community and students.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will personally attend the unveiling ceremony to recognize Letty’s achievements and commitment to her students and the East LA community where she grew up. The school will also be recognizing posthumously the contributions of a former Brooklyn teacher, David Steitz, who passed away from cancer a few years ago.

