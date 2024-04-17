Pico Rivera Earns Prestigious Budget Presentation Award

April 17, 2024

Pico Rivera was once again recognized for its financial reporting with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the City’s the Fiscal Year 2023-2025 Biennial Budget document.

This marks the fifth time the city has been recognized for their financial reporting.

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, which is the highest award in governmental budgeting, is presented to those government units whose budgets are judged to adhere to program standards.

The award demonstrates the City’s commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, efficiency, and accountability while ensuring the budget is accessible to residents.

An independent panel of reviewers completed an examination of the budget document and the Budget- in-Brief document and voted to award the documents for the current fiscal period. “The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation,” said a GFOA representative.

This award is presented to recognize excellence in governmental budgeting and represents a significant achievement for our team. The award also reflects the city’s commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. It recognizes the hard work and dedication of the staff in preparing a budget that serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communication device.

“Government spending of any size is always under scrutiny and we take huge strides in assuring our residents that their tax money is being handled properly through transparent measures,” said City Manager Steve Carmona. “This award proves that we are taking all the necessary steps in accurate financial reporting, and that we are taking the utmost care of our residents tax dollars.” To view the City’s current financial reports, visit the City’s Administrative Services page on the City’s website.

