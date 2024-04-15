Tesla Slashing Workforce by 10%

April 15, 2024

Tesla is slashing its workforce by more than 10%, part of a global retrenchment for Elon Musk’s embattled electric vehicle maker as it struggles with slowing demand. In an email to workers, the chief executive cited duplication of roles and the need to cut costs. If Musk’s mass firings apply companywide, they would amount to more than 14,000 people losing their jobs. Alongside the terminations, Senior Vice President Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel, vice president of public policy and business development, are said to have departed. Baglino, an 18-year company veteran, is said to have resigned. Analysts are bracing for the EV maker’s sales to possibly shrink, citing slow output of its Cybertruck and a coming lull in new products. —Natasha Solo-Lyons

