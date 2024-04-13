Artesia Breaks Ground on 59-Unit Solar-Focused Development in Northern Artesia

FRONT ENTRANCE of the development on Arkansas St.

April 12, 2024

By Brian Hews

Artesia city officials, staff, and others joined developer City Ventures on April 3 to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Eginhouse, a new live/work townhome redevelopment project in Artesia.

Event attendees included Artesia Mayor Tony Lima, Mayor Pro Tem Ali Sajjad Taj, Councilmembers Monica Manalo, Rene J. Trevino, Melissa Ramoso, and City Manager Aldo Schindler.

Eginhouse is located north of the 91 Freeway, on Arkansas Street and Pioneer Boulevard. The project will offer a mix of features, including 4,544 sq. ft. of commercial space, fifty-nine three-story eco-forward, solar, all-electric townhomes, and 22 live/work flex spaces.

THE AREA (inside red line) where Eginhouse will be built. Pioneer Blvd. in on the right and Arkansas St. is immediately above the top red line.

“The Artesia Council and Staff appreciate City Ventures’ investment in our community and look forward to continuing our partnership,” said Mayor Tony Lima. “We are thrilled to offer a variety of housing options that will improve the lives of our residents and business owners. Together, we’re creating a brighter future for Artesia.”

Eginhouse is currently the only redevelopment project in the northern end of Artesia. It’s also situated within the ABC Unified School District, with Cerritos College nearby. The project is located near parks, shopping, restaurants, and freeways.

“Underutilized commercial properties often suffer from deferred maintenance and visible decline,” said Ryan Aeh, Executive Vice President of City Ventures. “Eginhouse will enhance a once blighted space, transforming it from an eyesore into exciting opportunities for Artesia residents and businesses.”

“We are extremely optimistic about this exciting redevelopment project,” Mayor Lima continued, “the city desires a diverse mix of housing types and high maintenance standards to help preserve real estate values and a high quality of life. Eginhouse is a prime example of the type of addition that will benefit our entire community for now and for the long run.”

The property’s unique name, “Egin,” is derived from Basque roots that translates to “maker.”

Construction for Eginhouse is now underway, with pre-sales starting this month, and an estimated Grand Opening date of September 2024. To join the interest list or for more information, visit CityVenturesEginhouse.com. To contact sales directly about Eginhouse, call (949) 258-7555 or email [email protected].

