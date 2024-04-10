Details Emerge Concerning Whitney High School Lockdown

April 10, 2024 1:19 p.m.

Los Cerritos Community News has obtained additional details on the Whitney lockdown this morning.

At 9:26 a.m., Whitney High School staff received a call from a person who reported that they were a few minutes away from the school and had “pipe bombs and a rifle.”

L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies from Cerritos responded to Whitney High, along with an LASD helicopter. Deputies subsequently learned that the suspect’s phone number had an out-of-state listing.

Whitney High School officials and deputies decided to place Whitney High School on a “soft lockdown” which means that daily activities will continue indoors only.

Out of precaution, deputies and school staff surveyed the campus for unusual objects that could be an explosive device.

No suspicious persons or devices were located. It appears the incident could be a “SWATTING” type call.

A Cerritos deputy will remain on campus until the end of the school day.

LCCN will update as new information becomes available.

