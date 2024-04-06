CHP shoots, kills suspect outside Cerritos mall

April 6, 2024

A suspect was shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer outside the Los Cerritos Center Friday afternoon following a pursuit, and two additional suspects were in custody, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Friday near the 300 block of Los Cerritos Center, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The CHP’s Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force was conducting an operation at the shopping center and during the operation, three suspects were identified as being involved in criminal activity, LASD Lt. Patricia Thomas said.

The suspects fled the Los Cerritos Center and two of them, a man and a woman, drove away and were later captured in Pico Rivera, Thomas said. The third suspect, a man, ran through the parking lot, drew a firearm and the officer opened fire, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived at the shopping center and took the suspect to a hospital, where he died, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives recovered a firearm at the scene.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives assisted the CHP in the investigation of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.

TV broadcast footage showed panicked shoppers running from the mall.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...