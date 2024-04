All Los Cerritos Center parking lots reopen after shooting

April 6, 2024 3:30 p.m.

The City of Cerritos has been informed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that all areas of the Los Cerritos Center parking lot are now open. The on-site investigation to an officer-involved shooting on April 5, 2024 has concluded. The incident did not involve an active shooter and there is no threat to public safety. The Cerritos Sheriff’s Station will provide additional patrols over the weekend. Los Cerritos Center remains open to the public.”

